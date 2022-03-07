LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 57,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $37,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after purchasing an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,622,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,650,000 after purchasing an additional 212,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

