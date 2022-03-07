LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 6,904 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $99,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $12.11 on Monday, hitting $452.84. 19,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.62.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

