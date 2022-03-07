LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 92,731 Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 701,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,731 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Point Capital were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,440. Home Point Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

