Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $5.71 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $1,848.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.03 or 0.99559834 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,478,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

