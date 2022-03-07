Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

