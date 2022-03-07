Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,177,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $109,587,000 after acquiring an additional 923,830 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 30,717,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,527,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

