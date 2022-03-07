Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,454,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

