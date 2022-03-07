Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.89. 3,687,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

