Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.67. 15,272,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,668,333. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.81 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

