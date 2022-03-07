LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.21.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $293.23 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average of $288.05.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

