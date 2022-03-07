LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Masco by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 846,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,048,000 after purchasing an additional 345,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

