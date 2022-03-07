LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,987,000 after buying an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $51.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 14.13%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

