LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,867 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNC opened at $61.69 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

