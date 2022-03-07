LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 81.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

