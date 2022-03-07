LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

