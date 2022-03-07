Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 1,058,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,643,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.6% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,358,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

