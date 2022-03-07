Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Update

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,400 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 754,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGTA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

