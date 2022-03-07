MahaDAO (MAHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00008842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00043333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.34 or 0.06702017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.94 or 0.99913976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047346 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

