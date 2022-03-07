Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.16

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 6343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
A number of research firms have commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
