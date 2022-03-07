Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,912,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,274,000 after buying an additional 4,189,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,741,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

