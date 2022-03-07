Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.
MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.
Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 4 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $15,774,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 647.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 205,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
