Marotta Asset Management Invests $63,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

