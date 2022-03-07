Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $67,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -210.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

