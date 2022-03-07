Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 6,412 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 46.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 25.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 98.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 210,256 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.