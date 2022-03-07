Marshall Wace LLP Has $283,000 Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 240,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

