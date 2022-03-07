Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $248,000 Investment in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Separately, HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF alerts:

Shares of BETZ opened at $19.41 on Monday. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.