Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 22,483 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

