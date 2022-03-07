Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,142 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,142 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

WHR opened at $203.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $184.93 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

