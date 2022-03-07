Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,258 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,258 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

