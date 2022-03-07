Marshall Wace LLP Sells 99,726 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,726 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

