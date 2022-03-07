Martyn Coffey Purchases 24 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 24 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.40) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($201.58).
Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Martyn Coffey bought 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($197.80).
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.46).
Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 573.50 ($7.69) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573 ($7.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 857 ($11.50). The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 676.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.59.
Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.
