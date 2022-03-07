Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Gap Down to $97.03

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.03, but opened at $92.47. Masonite International shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 177,459 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

