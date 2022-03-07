McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,145 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $323.04 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.52 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

