McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 821 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.08.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
