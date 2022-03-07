McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 821 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.