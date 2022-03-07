McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.11 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $299.51 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

