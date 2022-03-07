McGuire Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

