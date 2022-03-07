McLean Asset Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $53.80. 20,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

