McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SCZ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 39,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

