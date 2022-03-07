McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 859 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 51,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 389,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

