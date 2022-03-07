McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 158,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,729. The firm has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

