MDU Resources Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MDU Resources Group has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MDU stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,745,000 after purchasing an additional 664,258 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

