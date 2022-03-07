MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MedTech Acquisition were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 12.4% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 281,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 111.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 466,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 245,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

