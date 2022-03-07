Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

