Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,380 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the second quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,800 shares of company stock worth $127,530. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.03. 3,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,233. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

