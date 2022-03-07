Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

