Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 48,364 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,733. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.