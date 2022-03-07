Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $668,000 in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Green Brick Partners accounts for 1.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 11,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.