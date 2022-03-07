Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 111,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

