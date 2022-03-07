Methanex (TSE:MX) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.88

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$68.88 and last traded at C$68.30, with a volume of 57477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

