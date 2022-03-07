Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

